Cryogenic OGS Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Cryogenic OGS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cryogenic OGS Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Jul, 2025
Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cryogenic OGS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

22.4

17.02

12.94

Net Worth

22.9

17.52

13.44

Minority Interest

Cryogenic OGS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,784.9

170.5317,931.3149.120.18788.812,688.22

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,552.95

58.7310,332.6338.070.13213.38196.58

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

508.05

39.295,73244.390.021,287.75104.86

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

2,770.05

47.475,547.4329.320.61204.89304.84

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

848.55

105.155,274.313.750130.8479.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cryogenic OGS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nilesh Natvarlal Patel

Whole-time Director

Dhairya Patel

Non Executive Director

Kiranben Nileshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Prerana S Bokil

Independent Director

Shashank Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Kamlesh Otavani

Registered Office

60,61,62,63 POR Industrial Par,

Behind Sahyog Hotal POR,

Gujarat - 391243

Tel: +91 98988 67136

Website: http://www.cryogenicogs.com

Email: cs@cryogenicogs.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Cryogenic OGS Ltd share price today?

The Cryogenic OGS Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Cryogenic OGS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cryogenic OGS Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 01 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cryogenic OGS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cryogenic OGS Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 01 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cryogenic OGS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cryogenic OGS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cryogenic OGS Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 01 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cryogenic OGS Ltd?

Cryogenic OGS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cryogenic OGS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cryogenic OGS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

