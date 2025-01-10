Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.96
0.96
0.96
0.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.16
-2.07
-1.81
-1.58
Net Worth
-1.2
-1.11
-0.85
-0.62
Minority Interest
Debt
2.16
0.59
0.42
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.96
-0.52
-0.43
-0.55
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.94
-0.54
-0.45
-0.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.17
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.08
0.42
0.24
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.94
-0.82
-0.55
Creditor Days
6,215.17
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.02
0
Total Assets
0.96
-0.53
-0.43
-0.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.