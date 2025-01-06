Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
-2.15
-0.03
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.12
6.82
-4.95
-2.33
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
4.66
-4.98
-2.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.3
4.66
-4.98
-2.42
Equity raised
-2.78
2.65
3.85
4.05
Investing
0
-11.03
5.08
2.99
Financing
0.07
1
2
1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.02
-2.71
5.95
5.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.