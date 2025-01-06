iifl-logo-icon 1
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

74.2
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

-2.15

-0.03

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.12

6.82

-4.95

-2.33

Other operating items

Operating

-0.3

4.66

-4.98

-2.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.3

4.66

-4.98

-2.42

Equity raised

-2.78

2.65

3.85

4.05

Investing

0

-11.03

5.08

2.99

Financing

0.07

1

2

1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.02

-2.71

5.95

5.62

