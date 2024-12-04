Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹72.75
Prev. Close₹71.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.5
Day's High₹72.75
Day's Low₹72.75
52 Week's High₹71.33
52 Week's Low₹24.45
Book Value₹-20.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.96
0.96
0.96
0.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.16
-2.07
-1.81
-1.58
Net Worth
-1.2
-1.11
-0.85
-0.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
-2.15
-0.03
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.12
6.82
-4.95
-2.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-91.42
5,698.46
-61.66
587.56
EBIT growth
-91.42
5,698.46
-61.66
587.56
Net profit growth
-91.42
5,684.56
-61.59
587.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Meeta Maurya
Independent Director
Ninad Dhuri
Managing Director
Krishna Kant Maurya
Additional Director.
Prakash Solanki
Managing Director
Sanjay Mahendra Vora
Independent Director
Manish Jhanwar
Additional Director
S V Rajeswara Rao Samavedam
Additional Director
Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad
Additional Director
Arun Kumar A L
Additional Director
Arpit Shah
Additional Director
Erramilli Rishab
Summary
Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Cupid Trades and Finance Limited on June 27, 1985. The Company name was changed to Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited effective from July 2, 2024. Earlier, the Company engaged in securities brokerage and commission services. The Company is now primarily focusing on tapping the market of Alcobev products to mark its footprints, by the time its own manufacturing units operational. Also initiated trading of raw materials, intermediary products, consumables for Alcobev industry. Simultaneously, working on procuring licenses for establishing its owned factory units. In the process, the Company is focusing on acquisition of Land for setting up manufacturing units to produce Alcobev products. To support this focus, the Company has established a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary, Cupid Breweries and Distilleries LLC FE, in Bukhara City, Uzbekistan on May 21, 2024 and plans to set up own unit at Dubai area also. Additionally, Company is planning to bring German technology for brewing Industries in India.
The Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹6.98 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is 0 and -3.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹24.45 and ₹71.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 183.40%.
