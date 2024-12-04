iifl-logo-icon 1
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Share Price

72.75
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:00 PM

  • Open72.75
  • Day's High72.75
  • 52 Wk High71.33
  • Prev. Close71.33
  • Day's Low72.75
  • 52 Wk Low 24.45
  • Turnover (lac)6.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-20.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.96

0.96

0.96

0.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.16

-2.07

-1.81

-1.58

Net Worth

-1.2

-1.11

-0.85

-0.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

-2.15

-0.03

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.12

6.82

-4.95

-2.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-91.42

5,698.46

-61.66

587.56

EBIT growth

-91.42

5,698.46

-61.66

587.56

Net profit growth

-91.42

5,684.56

-61.59

587.96

No Record Found

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Meeta Maurya

Independent Director

Ninad Dhuri

Managing Director

Krishna Kant Maurya

Additional Director.

Prakash Solanki

Managing Director

Sanjay Mahendra Vora

Independent Director

Manish Jhanwar

Additional Director

S V Rajeswara Rao Samavedam

Additional Director

Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad

Additional Director

Arun Kumar A L

Additional Director

Arpit Shah

Additional Director

Erramilli Rishab

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Summary

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Cupid Trades and Finance Limited on June 27, 1985. The Company name was changed to Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited effective from July 2, 2024. Earlier, the Company engaged in securities brokerage and commission services. The Company is now primarily focusing on tapping the market of Alcobev products to mark its footprints, by the time its own manufacturing units operational. Also initiated trading of raw materials, intermediary products, consumables for Alcobev industry. Simultaneously, working on procuring licenses for establishing its owned factory units. In the process, the Company is focusing on acquisition of Land for setting up manufacturing units to produce Alcobev products. To support this focus, the Company has established a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary, Cupid Breweries and Distilleries LLC FE, in Bukhara City, Uzbekistan on May 21, 2024 and plans to set up own unit at Dubai area also. Additionally, Company is planning to bring German technology for brewing Industries in India.
Company FAQs

What is the Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd share price today?

The Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹6.98 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is 0 and -3.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹24.45 and ₹71.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 183.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

