Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Company Summary

81.9
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Summary

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Cupid Trades and Finance Limited on June 27, 1985. The Company name was changed to Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited effective from July 2, 2024. Earlier, the Company engaged in securities brokerage and commission services. The Company is now primarily focusing on tapping the market of Alcobev products to mark its footprints, by the time its own manufacturing units operational. Also initiated trading of raw materials, intermediary products, consumables for Alcobev industry. Simultaneously, working on procuring licenses for establishing its owned factory units. In the process, the Company is focusing on acquisition of Land for setting up manufacturing units to produce Alcobev products. To support this focus, the Company has established a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary, Cupid Breweries and Distilleries LLC FE, in Bukhara City, Uzbekistan on May 21, 2024 and plans to set up own unit at Dubai area also. Additionally, Company is planning to bring German technology for brewing Industries in India.

Loading...

