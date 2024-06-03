iifl-logo-icon 1
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd EGM

88.63
(1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:58:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
EGM 25/06/2024 EGM to be held on 25th June, 2024 as mentioned in notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) Newspaper Publication for EGM schedule to be held on June 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Outcome of EGM as per SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Scrutinizers report of the EGM dated June 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
EGM9 Apr 20249 May 2024
Outcome of the the Board meeting convened today, April 9th, 2024. Notice of EGM to be held on thursday 09th May, 2024 at 12.00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for EGM to be held on Thursday May 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024) Submission of Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 09,2024 as per SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 Appointment of Statutory Auditor in the casual Vacancy in the EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Voting result along with scrutinizer report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

