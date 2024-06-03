Outcome of the the Board meeting convened today, April 9th, 2024. Notice of EGM to be held on thursday 09th May, 2024 at 12.00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for EGM to be held on Thursday May 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024) Submission of Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 09,2024 as per SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 Appointment of Statutory Auditor in the casual Vacancy in the EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Voting result along with scrutinizer report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)