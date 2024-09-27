iifl-logo-icon 1
83.53
(1.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:42:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Disclosure of voting results and Scrutinizer Report of 38th Annual General Meeting. Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
AGM9 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting schedule today to approve the items considered in Board meeting Intimation for 37th AGM and book closure record date for book closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.01.2024) 37th Annual General Meeting Notice of 37th Annual general Meeting is schedule to be held on 09th Feb, 2024 37th Annual report for FY 2022-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Newspaper publication notice for public of Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR),2015 the member at the 37th AGM accepted the appointment of M/s H M Shah &Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 109585W,Mem No. 107499) as a statutory auditor of the company and noted the retirement of M/S Rishi Sekhri & Associates, Chartered Accountant ,Firms No 128216W whose tenure is completed at the conclusion of 37th AGM of the company Disclosure of voting results under reg 44 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 Pursuant to reg 30 (LODR),2015 we wish to inform you that the member of the Company at 37th AGM has accorded to the Board of Director to create, issuance of any securities including equity shares on preferential/right/private placement basis, issuance of convertible warrant preference share, debenture, commercial coupons, redeemable or non-redeemable securities, compulsory redeemable debentures, commercial coupon, redeemable or non-redeemable securities, compulsory convertible debentures or any other securities as may be permitted by the governing provision of the Companies Act & Rules ,SEBI Regulation or Stock Exchange approvals up to Rs.54,00,00,000(Rupees fifty Four Crores only (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

