Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Cupid Breweries And Distilleries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

CUPID TRADES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. To consider and approve standalone unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Appointment of Mr. Naresh Tadikonda as a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mr. Sachin Rawat as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 09.08.2024 To consider and approve: 1. Appointment of Mr. Parag Mitra (DIN: 00167694) as an additional Director w.e.f. 09.08.2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Sachin Rawat as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 09.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

CUPID TRADES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Standalone Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company The Board of Director in the meting held today have considered and approved the standalone Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the report of Auditor of the company and standalone unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review report of the Statutory auditor of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024) We want to draw your kind attention to the financials results uploaded on BSE for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 contains some inadvertent error. The figures pertains to March 31, 2023, were incorrectly placed under the heading of March 31, 2024. We are enclosing herewith the revised standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for your reference and records. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to please take the revised financial results on your record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 19 May 2024

CUPID TRADES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 to consider and approve the financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board meeting is adjourned to May 30, 2024 for approval of Standalone Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024) To consider and approve: 1. The Standalone Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 could not be approved, as the auditor has resigned before completing of the audit assignment w.e.f. 29.05.2024. 2. M/s. Shah Teelani and Associate, Chartered Accountants, has resigned due to his pre-occupancy in other assignments, Auditor is unable to devote time to the affairs of the company. 3. Appointment of M/s. H. Rajen & Co, Chartered Accounts (FRN: 108351W) as the statutory auditor of the Company, subject to approval of the members at the Extra - ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. Proposal of setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Cupid breweries and Distilleries PTE at Singapore & another entity in Dubai, subject to various approval and sanctions from the respective Government authorities Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

Board meeting held today to consider and approve the the following: 1. Change in designation of Mr. Erramilli Prasad Venkatachalam (Din: 08171117) as the Managing Director of the Company in addition to Chairman cum CEO of the Company. 2. Change in the registered office address of the Company to block no. 2; Parekh Nagar, Kandivali (west) Mumbai - 400067 w.e.f. 14.05.2024.

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

Outcome of the the Board meeting convened today, April 9th, 2024. Intimation for the appointment of Statutory auditor,subject to the approval of shareholder as per Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR),2015 Intimation for the apointment of Additional Director Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company as per Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024