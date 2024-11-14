|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|CWD Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|CWD Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 29-05-2024 for consideration of Audited Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Internal Auditor Outcome Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Comany Secretary
