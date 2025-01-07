iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CWD Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

944
(2.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CWD Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.44

2.34

0.03

yoy growth (%)

4.2

6,284.78

Raw materials

-0.63

-0.6

-0.01

As % of sales

26.11

25.61

33.69

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.31

-0.06

As % of sales

13.94

13.49

174.18

Other costs

-0.39

-0.68

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.09

28.95

405.43

Operating profit

1.07

0.75

-0.18

OPM

43.84

31.93

-513.31

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.08

0

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.41

-0.33

Other income

0.02

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.53

0.25

-0.52

Taxes

0.59

0

0

Tax rate

111.43

2.08

0.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.13

0.26

-0.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.13

0.26

-0.52

yoy growth (%)

327.57

-149.97

NPM

46.22

11.26

-1,439.4

CWD : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CWD Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.