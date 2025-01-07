Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.44
2.34
0.03
yoy growth (%)
4.2
6,284.78
Raw materials
-0.63
-0.6
-0.01
As % of sales
26.11
25.61
33.69
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.31
-0.06
As % of sales
13.94
13.49
174.18
Other costs
-0.39
-0.68
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.09
28.95
405.43
Operating profit
1.07
0.75
-0.18
OPM
43.84
31.93
-513.31
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.08
0
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.41
-0.33
Other income
0.02
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.53
0.25
-0.52
Taxes
0.59
0
0
Tax rate
111.43
2.08
0.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.13
0.26
-0.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.13
0.26
-0.52
yoy growth (%)
327.57
-149.97
NPM
46.22
11.26
-1,439.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.