SectorElectronics
Open₹920.3
Prev. Close₹876.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.52
Day's High₹920.3
Day's Low₹920.3
52 Week's High₹1,144
52 Week's Low₹590
Book Value₹61.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)332.36
P/E276.5
EPS3.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.14
3.61
3.61
2.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.66
17.52
15.36
-1.7
Net Worth
27.8
21.13
18.97
1.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.44
2.34
0.03
yoy growth (%)
4.2
6,284.78
Raw materials
-0.63
-0.6
-0.01
As % of sales
26.11
25.61
33.69
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.31
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.53
0.25
-0.52
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.08
0
Tax paid
0.59
0
0
Working capital
0.47
1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.2
6,284.78
Op profit growth
43.04
-497.24
EBIT growth
34.17
-447.64
Net profit growth
327.57
-149.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.98
22.72
15.02
3.39
3.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.98
22.72
15.02
3.39
3.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.2
0.83
0.03
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,058.55
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
628.55
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.35
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,120.15
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,387.9
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
S Siddhartha Xavier
Joint Managing Director
Tejas Kothari
Whole-time Director
S Aditya Xavier
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amishi Kothari
Independent Director
Rahul Dayama
Independent Director
Pravin Kharwa
Additional Director
Himani Bhootra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CWD Ltd
Summary
CWD Limited was incorporated as CWD Innovation Private Limited on May 30, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to CWD Innovation Limited on February 18, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the name of Company was changed to CWD Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on August 11, 2021, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. CWD stands for Connected Wireless Devices. The Company is Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based company that designs, develop, manufactures and sells integrated solutions combining the power of software and electronics. All products that are designed and developed in the Company are focused on wireless technologies either on short range radio technology like NFC, Bluetooth BLE, WiFi, Zigbee; mid range systems like LORA or long range communication systems like 5G LTE, NB-IOT, LTE CAT M1 etc. CWD operates mainly through Consumer Electronics and Design and Development of Technology Solutions for various enterprises and businesses. The diversified product portfolio includes Smart Medical Consumer Electronics, Products for Vaccine Tracking and Delivery, Tracking devices for Farm Cattle that monitor both movement and health, Electronics for converting Electric Power meter into a Smart Power meter, Employee Safety and Identity Solutions, Electronics that once embedded provide smart lighting capabilities to
The CWD Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹920.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CWD Ltd is ₹332.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CWD Ltd is 276.5 and 14.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CWD Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CWD Ltd is ₹590 and ₹1144 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CWD Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.15%, 3 Years at 55.97%, 1 Year at -0.92%, 6 Month at 22.59%, 3 Month at 5.73% and 1 Month at 34.54%.
