CWD Ltd Share Price

920.3
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open920.3
  • Day's High920.3
  • 52 Wk High1,144
  • Prev. Close876.5
  • Day's Low920.3
  • 52 Wk Low 590
  • Turnover (lac)28.52
  • P/E276.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.68
  • EPS3.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)332.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CWD Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

920.3

Prev. Close

876.5

Turnover(Lac.)

28.52

Day's High

920.3

Day's Low

920.3

52 Week's High

1,144

52 Week's Low

590

Book Value

61.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

332.36

P/E

276.5

EPS

3.17

Divi. Yield

0

CWD Ltd Corporate Action

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

CWD Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CWD Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.28%

Non-Promoter- 27.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CWD Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.14

3.61

3.61

2.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.66

17.52

15.36

-1.7

Net Worth

27.8

21.13

18.97

1.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.44

2.34

0.03

yoy growth (%)

4.2

6,284.78

Raw materials

-0.63

-0.6

-0.01

As % of sales

26.11

25.61

33.69

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.31

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.53

0.25

-0.52

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.08

0

Tax paid

0.59

0

0

Working capital

0.47

1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.2

6,284.78

Op profit growth

43.04

-497.24

EBIT growth

34.17

-447.64

Net profit growth

327.57

-149.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.98

22.72

15.02

3.39

3.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.98

22.72

15.02

3.39

3.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.2

0.83

0.03

0.01

CWD Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,058.55

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

628.55

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.35

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,120.15

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,387.9

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CWD Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

S Siddhartha Xavier

Joint Managing Director

Tejas Kothari

Whole-time Director

S Aditya Xavier

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amishi Kothari

Independent Director

Rahul Dayama

Independent Director

Pravin Kharwa

Additional Director

Himani Bhootra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CWD Ltd

Summary

CWD Limited was incorporated as CWD Innovation Private Limited on May 30, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to CWD Innovation Limited on February 18, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the name of Company was changed to CWD Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on August 11, 2021, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. CWD stands for Connected Wireless Devices. The Company is Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based company that designs, develop, manufactures and sells integrated solutions combining the power of software and electronics. All products that are designed and developed in the Company are focused on wireless technologies either on short range radio technology like NFC, Bluetooth BLE, WiFi, Zigbee; mid range systems like LORA or long range communication systems like 5G LTE, NB-IOT, LTE CAT M1 etc. CWD operates mainly through Consumer Electronics and Design and Development of Technology Solutions for various enterprises and businesses. The diversified product portfolio includes Smart Medical Consumer Electronics, Products for Vaccine Tracking and Delivery, Tracking devices for Farm Cattle that monitor both movement and health, Electronics for converting Electric Power meter into a Smart Power meter, Employee Safety and Identity Solutions, Electronics that once embedded provide smart lighting capabilities to
Company FAQs

What is the CWD Ltd share price today?

The CWD Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹920.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of CWD Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CWD Ltd is ₹332.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CWD Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CWD Ltd is 276.5 and 14.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CWD Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CWD Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CWD Ltd is ₹590 and ₹1144 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CWD Ltd?

CWD Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.15%, 3 Years at 55.97%, 1 Year at -0.92%, 6 Month at 22.59%, 3 Month at 5.73% and 1 Month at 34.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CWD Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CWD Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.71 %

