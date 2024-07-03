Summary

CWD Limited was incorporated as CWD Innovation Private Limited on May 30, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to CWD Innovation Limited on February 18, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the name of Company was changed to CWD Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on August 11, 2021, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. CWD stands for Connected Wireless Devices. The Company is Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based company that designs, develop, manufactures and sells integrated solutions combining the power of software and electronics. All products that are designed and developed in the Company are focused on wireless technologies either on short range radio technology like NFC, Bluetooth BLE, WiFi, Zigbee; mid range systems like LORA or long range communication systems like 5G LTE, NB-IOT, LTE CAT M1 etc. CWD operates mainly through Consumer Electronics and Design and Development of Technology Solutions for various enterprises and businesses. The diversified product portfolio includes Smart Medical Consumer Electronics, Products for Vaccine Tracking and Delivery, Tracking devices for Farm Cattle that monitor both movement and health, Electronics for converting Electric Power meter into a Smart Power meter, Employee Safety and Identity Solutions, Electronics that once embedded provide smart lighting capabilities to

Read More