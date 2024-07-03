CWD Ltd Summary

CWD Limited was incorporated as CWD Innovation Private Limited on May 30, 2016 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to CWD Innovation Limited on February 18, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the name of Company was changed to CWD Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on August 11, 2021, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. CWD stands for Connected Wireless Devices. The Company is Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based company that designs, develop, manufactures and sells integrated solutions combining the power of software and electronics. All products that are designed and developed in the Company are focused on wireless technologies either on short range radio technology like NFC, Bluetooth BLE, WiFi, Zigbee; mid range systems like LORA or long range communication systems like 5G LTE, NB-IOT, LTE CAT M1 etc. CWD operates mainly through Consumer Electronics and Design and Development of Technology Solutions for various enterprises and businesses. The diversified product portfolio includes Smart Medical Consumer Electronics, Products for Vaccine Tracking and Delivery, Tracking devices for Farm Cattle that monitor both movement and health, Electronics for converting Electric Power meter into a Smart Power meter, Employee Safety and Identity Solutions, Electronics that once embedded provide smart lighting capabilities to enterprises and consumers reducing their costs, Bluetooth Low Energy Modules that can be used across various white goods and projects etc. The comprehensive suite of innovative technology allows the Company to attract new customers and expand existing customer relationships.The Company is a fully integrated end-to-end integrated solution provider and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with capabilities ranging from global sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing, packaging, and logistics. CWD is an innovation-driven company with strong focus on research and development (R&D), which allows to develop new products and helping them to stay ahead of the curve. The Company develop and design products in-house at its own R&D unit. It manufacture and supply these product to customers globally who in turn distribute them under their own brands.The Company made a public issue of 10,00,800 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 18.01 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 8,50,800 equity shares aggregating to Rs 15.31 crore and an offer for sale of 1,50,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 2.7 crore in October, 2021. Some of the key instruments include 3D printers for quick prototyping, low power high sensitivity current measurement, design software like Fusion 360 and PCB design software. The Company compete with competitors across a range of factors, including, among others, high-quality content, development staff, technology stack and data analytics capabilities, scope and quality of product and service offerings, user experience, and brand recognition.The Company acquired 100% stake in CWD Innovations HK Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in May, 2019; acquired 99.98% stake in CWD Manufacturing Private Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in January, 2020 and further acquired 99.98% in SDG Global Private Limited in July, 2021.