CWD Ltd Key Ratios

949
(-1.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.16

Op profit growth

36.52

EBIT growth

29.61

Net profit growth

175.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

41.17

33.82

EBIT margin

36.35

31.45

Net profit margin

41.83

17.03

RoCE

26.19

RoNW

-110.67

RoA

7.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.95

15.71

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

4.44

13.2

Book value per share

5.83

-68.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

67.41

0.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.6

Inventory days

241.98

Creditor days

-163.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.19

-2.16

Net debt / equity

2.65

-2.4

Net debt / op. profit

3.06

5.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.38

-30.4

Employee costs

-10.08

-10.5

Other costs

-12.35

-25.26

