|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.16
Op profit growth
36.52
EBIT growth
29.61
Net profit growth
175.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
41.17
33.82
EBIT margin
36.35
31.45
Net profit margin
41.83
17.03
RoCE
26.19
RoNW
-110.67
RoA
7.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.95
15.71
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
4.44
13.2
Book value per share
5.83
-68.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
67.41
0.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.6
Inventory days
241.98
Creditor days
-163.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.19
-2.16
Net debt / equity
2.65
-2.4
Net debt / op. profit
3.06
5.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.38
-30.4
Employee costs
-10.08
-10.5
Other costs
-12.35
-25.26
