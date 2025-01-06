Danube Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.45
0.01
0.22
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.1
0
-0.03
0
Working capital
0
-1.2
0.02
0.37
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
-1.18
0.2
0.3
Capital expenditure
0.19
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.52
-1.18
0.2
0.3
Equity raised
-2.79
-2.83
-3.17
-3.01
Investing
0
-0.5
0
1.18
Financing
0.33
0.29
0.17
-0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.93
-4.23
-2.8
-2.41
