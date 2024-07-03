iifl-logo-icon 1
Danube Industries Ltd Share Price

4.82
(-0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.96
  • Day's High4.96
  • 52 Wk High8.26
  • Prev. Close4.85
  • Day's Low4.7
  • 52 Wk Low 4.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E69.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.8
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Danube Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.96

Prev. Close

4.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

4.96

Day's Low

4.7

52 Week's High

8.26

52 Week's Low

4.01

Book Value

2.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.92

P/E

69.29

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Danube Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Danube Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Danube Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.88%

Non-Promoter- 61.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Danube Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

6

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

1

0

Reserves

4.36

9.44

8.69

-1.05

Net Worth

16.36

15.44

14.69

3.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.08

12.16

0

0.48

yoy growth (%)

180.24

0

-100

-70.08

Raw materials

-33.19

-12

0

-0.47

As % of sales

97.37

98.69

0

97.74

Employee costs

-0.12

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.45

0.01

0.22

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.1

0

-0.03

0

Working capital

0

-1.2

0.02

0.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

180.24

0

-100

-70.08

Op profit growth

-693.12

633.17

-86.9

-84.21

EBIT growth

2,235.3

-91.16

-456.69

-551.59

Net profit growth

2,566.17

-93.03

-399.25

-749.54

No Record Found

Danube Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Danube Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Meena S Rajdev

Non Executive Director

Shefeeque Thajudeen

Independent Director

R KRISHNAN

Independent Director

Shivani Kumari Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Garg

Additional Director

Jayson Jacob Mathew

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Danube Industries Ltd

Summary

Danube Industries Limited (Previously Known as Dwekam Industries Limited) was originally incorporated on 14 October 2020. Danube Industries is a leading IT hardware engineering company in India that serves customers, system integrators, enterprises, and others. At is core, Danube are Indians who use technology to deliver mission-critical IT hardware products that keep businesses secure and safe. One of the key strengths is Companys expertise in design and development of innovative and high-quality IT hardware products. Their team of skilled engineers and technicians are constantly researching and testing new technologies and materials to ensure that they are able to deliver the best products to customers. Another strength of Danube Industries is the strong focus on customer satisfaction. Earlier, it was engaged in the business of wholesale and retail trading of paper.At present, the Company is engaged in the trading of computer accessories and mobile phone. Also, it is engaged in business of Computer accessories and mobile phone, which includes Accessories like: CPU, desktop system, laptop, monitors, motherboard, storage devices and etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Danube Industries Ltd share price today?

The Danube Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Danube Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Danube Industries Ltd is ₹28.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Danube Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Danube Industries Ltd is 69.29 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Danube Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Danube Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Danube Industries Ltd is ₹4.01 and ₹8.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Danube Industries Ltd?

Danube Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.69%, 3 Years at -16.93%, 1 Year at -39.68%, 6 Month at -10.68%, 3 Month at -2.02% and 1 Month at 1.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Danube Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Danube Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.11 %

