SectorTrading
Open₹4.96
Prev. Close₹4.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹4.96
Day's Low₹4.7
52 Week's High₹8.26
52 Week's Low₹4.01
Book Value₹2.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.92
P/E69.29
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
6
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
1
0
Reserves
4.36
9.44
8.69
-1.05
Net Worth
16.36
15.44
14.69
3.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.08
12.16
0
0.48
yoy growth (%)
180.24
0
-100
-70.08
Raw materials
-33.19
-12
0
-0.47
As % of sales
97.37
98.69
0
97.74
Employee costs
-0.12
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.45
0.01
0.22
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.1
0
-0.03
0
Working capital
0
-1.2
0.02
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
180.24
0
-100
-70.08
Op profit growth
-693.12
633.17
-86.9
-84.21
EBIT growth
2,235.3
-91.16
-456.69
-551.59
Net profit growth
2,566.17
-93.03
-399.25
-749.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Meena S Rajdev
Non Executive Director
Shefeeque Thajudeen
Independent Director
R KRISHNAN
Independent Director
Shivani Kumari Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Garg
Additional Director
Jayson Jacob Mathew
Reports by Danube Industries Ltd
Summary
Danube Industries Limited (Previously Known as Dwekam Industries Limited) was originally incorporated on 14 October 2020. Danube Industries is a leading IT hardware engineering company in India that serves customers, system integrators, enterprises, and others. At is core, Danube are Indians who use technology to deliver mission-critical IT hardware products that keep businesses secure and safe. One of the key strengths is Companys expertise in design and development of innovative and high-quality IT hardware products. Their team of skilled engineers and technicians are constantly researching and testing new technologies and materials to ensure that they are able to deliver the best products to customers. Another strength of Danube Industries is the strong focus on customer satisfaction. Earlier, it was engaged in the business of wholesale and retail trading of paper.At present, the Company is engaged in the trading of computer accessories and mobile phone. Also, it is engaged in business of Computer accessories and mobile phone, which includes Accessories like: CPU, desktop system, laptop, monitors, motherboard, storage devices and etc.
Read More
The Danube Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Danube Industries Ltd is ₹28.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Danube Industries Ltd is 69.29 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Danube Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Danube Industries Ltd is ₹4.01 and ₹8.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Danube Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.69%, 3 Years at -16.93%, 1 Year at -39.68%, 6 Month at -10.68%, 3 Month at -2.02% and 1 Month at 1.25%.
