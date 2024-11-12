iifl-logo-icon 1
Danube Industries Ltd Board Meeting

4.61
(3.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Danube Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Oct 202428 Sep 2024
Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202415 May 2024
Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Financial Results and Others Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Financial Results with UDIN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE IS HEREBY given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Danube Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We have vide our submission dated December 30 2023 informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by all Designated Persons has been closed from January 01 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the submission of the financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

