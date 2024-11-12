|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Oct 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Financial Results and Others Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Financial Results with UDIN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Danube Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE IS HEREBY given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Danube Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We have vide our submission dated December 30 2023 informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by all Designated Persons has been closed from January 01 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the submission of the financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
