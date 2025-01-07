Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.08
12.16
0
0.48
yoy growth (%)
180.24
0
-100
-70.08
Raw materials
-33.19
-12
0
-0.47
As % of sales
97.37
98.69
0
97.74
Employee costs
-0.12
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.35
0.07
0
1.83
Other costs
-0.35
-0.21
0
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.05
1.8
0
15.49
Operating profit
0.41
-0.06
0
-0.07
OPM
1.21
-0.57
0
-15.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-5.44
0
Other income
0.05
0.08
0.23
0.01
Profit before tax
0.45
0.01
0.22
-0.06
Taxes
-0.1
0
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-23.98
-32.45
-15.8
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
0.01
0.18
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
0.01
0.18
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
2,566.17
-93.03
-399.25
-749.54
NPM
1.01
0.1
0
-12.99
