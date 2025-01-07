iifl-logo-icon 1
Danube Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.7
(1.08%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.08

12.16

0

0.48

yoy growth (%)

180.24

0

-100

-70.08

Raw materials

-33.19

-12

0

-0.47

As % of sales

97.37

98.69

0

97.74

Employee costs

-0.12

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.35

0.07

0

1.83

Other costs

-0.35

-0.21

0

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.05

1.8

0

15.49

Operating profit

0.41

-0.06

0

-0.07

OPM

1.21

-0.57

0

-15.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-5.44

0

Other income

0.05

0.08

0.23

0.01

Profit before tax

0.45

0.01

0.22

-0.06

Taxes

-0.1

0

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-23.98

-32.45

-15.8

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

0.01

0.18

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

0.01

0.18

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

2,566.17

-93.03

-399.25

-749.54

NPM

1.01

0.1

0

-12.99

