Danube Industries Ltd Summary

Danube Industries Limited (Previously Known as Dwekam Industries Limited) was originally incorporated on 14 October 2020. Danube Industries is a leading IT hardware engineering company in India that serves customers, system integrators, enterprises, and others. At is core, Danube are Indians who use technology to deliver mission-critical IT hardware products that keep businesses secure and safe. One of the key strengths is Companys expertise in design and development of innovative and high-quality IT hardware products. Their team of skilled engineers and technicians are constantly researching and testing new technologies and materials to ensure that they are able to deliver the best products to customers. Another strength of Danube Industries is the strong focus on customer satisfaction. Earlier, it was engaged in the business of wholesale and retail trading of paper.At present, the Company is engaged in the trading of computer accessories and mobile phone. Also, it is engaged in business of Computer accessories and mobile phone, which includes Accessories like: CPU, desktop system, laptop, monitors, motherboard, storage devices and etc.