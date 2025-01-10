To

The members,

DANUBE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present the 44th Annual Report together with the Annual Financial Statement of Danube Industries Limited ("Company") for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder. Financial performance of the Company, for the Financial Year ended on March 31,2024 is summarized below:

(Rs. In Thousand)

Standalone Particulars 2023-24 2021-22 Revenue from Operations 870337.86 691038.99 Other Income 407.71 878.06 Total Revenue 870745.56 691917.05 Expenditure 857139.43 681094.57 EBIDTA (845.67) 6399.9 Finance Cost 13862.47 3833.25 Depreciation & Amortization 589.33 589.33 Profit Before Tax 13606.13 10822.48 Provision for Current Tax, Deferred Tax & Other Tax Expenses 3880.42 3245.43 Profit After Tax 9725.72 7577.04

2. DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve the resources for expansion of the business activities and working capital requirements of the Company, the board of directors of the Company have not recommended any dividend for the year under review (Previous Year: Nil). There is no unclaimed/unpaid Dividend within the meaning of the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS, SALES AND WORKING RESULTS:

Your director reports that during the year under review, the Company has recorded total sales of Rs. 870337.86 Thousand as compared to Rs. 691038.99 Thousand in the previous financial year.

The Profit before tax for the period under review is Rs. 13606.13 Thousand as compared to Rs. 10822.48 Thousand in the previous financial year. The Profit after tax during the year under review is Rs. 9725.72 Thousand as compared to Rs. 7577.04 Thousand in the previous financial year.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES, TRANSACTION AND COMMITMENTS/CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company for the year under review. There were no significant or material order was passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

5. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (MDA):

Management Discussion and Analysis for the year under review is presented in a separate section, which forms part of the Annual Report.

6. CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During the year the capital structure went below changes:

• The Company had issued and allotted 3,00,00,000 number of equity shares pursuant to Bonus Shares.

As a result, the issue, subscribed, and paid up share capital of the Company increase from Rs. 6,00,00,000/- (divided into 3,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 12,00,00,000/- (divided into 6,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Further, During the year under review, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options or sweat equity.

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of the Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

8. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Act, the annual return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.danubeindustries.com

9. BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR:

During the year, Eight Board meetings were held, with gap between Meetings not exceeding the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Board meeting dates are finalized in consultation with all directors and agenda papers backed up by comprehensive notes and detailed background information are circulated in advance before the date of the meeting thereby enabling the Board to take informed decisions. The applicable details of these Board meetings including the attendance of the Directors at those meetings are given in the report on Corporate Governance which forms part of the Annual Report.

10. FRAUDS:

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported any frauds as required under section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

11. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have subsidiary company, joint venture or associate companies during the year.

There is no company, which has ceased to be Companys subsidiary, joint venture or associate company during the year.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board consists of Executive and Non-executive Directors including Independent Directors who have wide and varied experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning.

• Ms. Salonee Rajdev, ceased to be the Director of the Company w.e.f. April 6, 2023 citing personal commitments as the reason for her resignation.

• Ms. Richa Vaswani, ceased to be the Director of the Company w.e.f. April 26, 2023 citing other assignments which requires her attention as the reason for her resignation.

• Ms. Manisha Jain, ceased to be the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 17, 2023 citing unforeseen personal reason as the reason for her resignation.

• Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and their own consideration, the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Ms. Kajal Garg, as the Company secretary and compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. January 05, 2024.

• Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and their own consideration, the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Mr. Shafeeq Shefeeque Thajudeen (DIN: 08009618) as an "Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director)" w.e.f. June 17, 2023. Later on the Members has approved the appointment and He is regularize as Director of the Company.

Changes After the Financial Year till the date of this report:

• Mr. Shefeeque Thajudeen, Director of the Company, being longest in office, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

• Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and their own consideration, the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Mrs. Mayura Dinesh Marathe (DIN: 09680936) as an "Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent Director)" w.e.f. July 01,2024.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board

13. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME:

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have been familiarized about the Company by the CFO of the Company which includes detailed presentations on the vision and mission of the Company, its operations, business plans, technologies and also future outlook of the entire industry. Details of familiarization programs extended to the Independent Directors are also disclosed on the Company website i.e. www.danubeindustries.com

14. EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by separate meeting held by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

15. POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director as also a Policy for remuneration of Directors, Key managerial Personnel and senior management. The aforesaid Policy is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.danubeindustries.com.

16. SEPARATE MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors of your Company, in a separate meeting held on February 13, 2024 to carry out the evaluation for the financial year 2023-24 and inter alia, discussed the following:

> Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors of the Company and the Board as a whole.

> Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-executive Directors.

> Assessed the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonable perform their duties.

All Independent Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting.

17. AUDITORS:

a) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the section 139 of the Act. The Members of the Company in Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2021, appointed M/s V S S B Associates (FRN: 121356W), Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad as statutory auditor of the Company for the period of five years to hold office from the conclusion of 41st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s V S S B Associates have consented their appointment as Statutory Auditors and have confirmed that if appointed, their appointment will be in accordance with provisions of Section 139 read with Section 141 of the Act.

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualification, adverse remark, reservation or disclaimer and therefore, does not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

b) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

M/s Krushang Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, is appointed as the Secretarial Auditors, to conduct the audit of secretarial records of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by him in the prescribed form MR- 3 is annexed to this Report as "Annexure A".

With regards to the qualification of the Secretarial Auditor remark relating to delay in capturing information in structured digital database, we would like to inform that the same was happends due to technical difficulties in software. With reference to not taking prior approval of members, we have erroneously missed the same. With reference to certification of MGT-7 by Company Secretary in Practice, it was stated by the Board that due to non avaibility of Company Secretary the form was certified by the Professional.

18. COST RECORDS:

The Company is not required to comply with the requirements of maintaining the cost records, specified by the Central Government, under provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act and accordingly no such records are made or maintained by the Company.

19. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK:

The Company has an adequate system of the internal controls to ensure that all its assets are protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and further that those transactions are authorised, promptly recorded and reported correctly. The Company has implemented an effective framework for Internal Financial Controls in terms of the provisions stipulated under the explanation to Section 134(5)(e) of the Act for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Board is of the opinion that the Company has an effective Internal Financial Controls which is commensurate with the size and scale of the business operations of the Company for the Financial Year under review. Adequate internal financial controls with respect to financial statements are in place. The Company has documented policies and guidelines for this purpose. Its Internal Control System has been designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial and other statements and for maintaining accountability of assets.

The internal audit and the management review supplement the process implementation of effective internal control. The Audit Committee of the Board deals with accounting matters, financial reporting and internal controls and regularly interacts with the Statutory Auditors and Management in dealing with matters within its terms of reference. No reportable material weakness in the design or implementation was observed during the financial year under review.

20. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND ITS RECOMMENDATIONS:

The Audit Committee has been constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and also in compliance with the provisions of Listing Regulations and more details on the Committee are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance. During the financial year under review, all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Composition of the Audit Committee is as described in the Report on Corporate Governance.

21. THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

There has been no complaint related to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, during the year. Further, the Company has not required to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

22. HUMAN RESOURCE INITIATIVES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company treats its employees as most valuable assets as it knows that without good employees the best of the business plans and ideas will fail. In todays dynamic and continuously changing business world, it is the human assets and not the fixed or tangible assets that differentiate an organization from its competitors. Improving employee efficiency and performance has always been the top most priority for the Company. The Company also aims to align human resource practices with its business goals. The performance management system enables a holistic approach to the issue of managing performance and does not limit to only an appraisal.

23. RISK MANAGEMENT AND POLICY ON RISK MANAGEMENT:

At present, the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company. It has a comprehensive Risk Management system, which ensures that all risks are timely defined and mitigated in accordance with the Risk Management Policy.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER:

The Board has approved and established a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy for the Directors and employees of the Company to report their genuine concerns and its details are explained in the Corporate Governance Report. The Companys Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy entitle its Directors and employees to also report the instances of leak or suspected leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The aforesaid Policy is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.danubeindustries.com

25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and were placed before the Audit Committee and also before the Board for their review and approval. The requirement of disclosing the details of the related party transactions under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, in Form AOC-2 is annexed as "Annexure - B".

In line with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Related Party Transactions Policy for determining materiality of Related Party Transactions and also the manner for dealing with Related Party Transactions. The Related Party Transactions Policy is uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at: www.danubeindustries.com. Further, pursuant to the Listing Regulations, Related Party disclosures in compliance with the applicable Accounting Standards have been given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

26. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report and statement of particulars of employees is annexed as "Annexure - C".

27. LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

28. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the year under review. No deposits were outstanding at the beginning or at the closure of the financial year under review.

29. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your directors confirm:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed to the extent applicable to the Company and there are no material departures;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) The Directors has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

In view of the nature of the business activities of the Company related to trading of goods, the information required under the provisions of section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with respect to conservation of energy and technology absorptions is not applicable. There was no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the financial year.

31. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Corporate Governance Report for the year under review is presented in a separate section, which forms part of the Annual Report.

32. DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 134(3)(L) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There have been no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

33. LISTING OF SHARES OF THE COMPANY

The equity shares of the Company are actively traded on BSE Limited.

34. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India during the year under review.

35. GENERAL:

I. There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

II. There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

III. The details about the policy developed and implemented by the company on corporate social responsibility initiatives taken during the year.

36. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors express their sincere gratitude for the assistance and cooperation extended by Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authority, Shareholders, Suppliers, Customers and Stakeholders. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at their level towards achievements of the Companies goals.