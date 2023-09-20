Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Danube Industries Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Danube Industries Ltd (540361) RECORD DATE 20.09.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (one) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/09/2023 DR-617/2023-2024