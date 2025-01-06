iifl-logo-icon 1
Darshan Orna Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.21
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025

Darshan Orna FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.99

-1.68

0.21

0.53

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

0

-0.06

-0.15

Working capital

3.51

-0.14

-0.31

-3.54

Other operating items

Operating

5.34

-1.82

-0.16

-3.16

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

5.34

-1.82

-0.16

-3.15

Equity raised

0.41

4.03

14.4

14.13

Investing

-1.59

-1.86

0.26

4

Financing

0

0

0.35

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.11

Net in cash

4.17

0.34

14.84

15.46

