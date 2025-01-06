Darshan Orna Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.99
-1.68
0.21
0.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
0
-0.06
-0.15
Working capital
3.51
-0.14
-0.31
-3.54
Other operating items
Operating
5.34
-1.82
-0.16
-3.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
5.34
-1.82
-0.16
-3.15
Equity raised
0.41
4.03
14.4
14.13
Investing
-1.59
-1.86
0.26
4
Financing
0
0
0.35
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.11
Net in cash
4.17
0.34
14.84
15.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.