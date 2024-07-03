SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹3.27
Prev. Close₹3.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.37
Day's High₹3.42
Day's Low₹3.15
52 Week's High₹6.99
52 Week's Low₹2.63
Book Value₹3.89
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.96
P/E5.54
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.05
3.03
2.09
0.17
Net Worth
13.06
13.04
12.1
10.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.02
18.14
9.27
39.69
yoy growth (%)
-66.79
95.52
-76.62
238.7
Raw materials
-5.84
-19.62
-8.73
-38.94
As % of sales
97.01
108.16
94.19
98.11
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.99
-1.68
0.21
0.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
0
-0.06
-0.15
Working capital
3.51
-0.14
-0.31
-3.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.79
95.52
-76.62
238.7
Op profit growth
-99.17
-869.29
-59.2
566.68
EBIT growth
-222.52
-877.08
-60.31
389.98
Net profit growth
-209.33
-1,225.36
47.95
39.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mahendrakumar R Shah
Director
Arunaben M Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Ritesh M Sheth
Independent Director
Dinesh Hiran
Independent Director
Satish Sheth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Soni.
Reports by Darshan Orna Ltd
Summary
Darshan Orna Limited was founded on 20 January, 2011, as Darshan Orna Private Limited at Ahmedabad. In May 2015, Darshan Orna Private Limited got converted into a Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Darshan Orna Limited. The Company is a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) engaged in the Gold & Silver Jewellery and Ornaments Business. It started commercial operations as a Wholesaler and Trader of Gold and Silver Jewelries and Ornaments by setting a unit in Manek Chowk area of Ahmedabad in North Gujarat, which is known as a hub of Gold & Silver Market. The Company is engaged in wholesaling and trading of Gold & Silver Jewelries and Ornaments. Their Jewelries and ornaments are designed with demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, it has diverse portfolio of Ornaments and Jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all.Over the last couple of years, the Company achieved tremendous growth in sales. It sources raw material from suppliers. Over the years, it has built up a credible sales-force to market its jewelries in Ahmedabad.
The Darshan Orna Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Darshan Orna Ltd is ₹15.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Darshan Orna Ltd is 5.54 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Darshan Orna Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Darshan Orna Ltd is ₹2.63 and ₹6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Darshan Orna Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.40%, 3 Years at -40.34%, 1 Year at -6.03%, 6 Month at -28.45%, 3 Month at -32.16% and 1 Month at -35.38%.
