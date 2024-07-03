iifl-logo-icon 1
Darshan Orna Ltd Share Price

3.19
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.27
  • Day's High3.42
  • 52 Wk High6.99
  • Prev. Close3.27
  • Day's Low3.15
  • 52 Wk Low 2.63
  • Turnover (lac)29.37
  • P/E5.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.89
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Darshan Orna Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

3.27

Prev. Close

3.27

Turnover(Lac.)

29.37

Day's High

3.42

Day's Low

3.15

52 Week's High

6.99

52 Week's Low

2.63

Book Value

3.89

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.96

P/E

5.54

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Darshan Orna Ltd Corporate Action

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Darshan Orna Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Darshan Orna Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.68%

Non-Promoter- 58.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Darshan Orna Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.01

10.01

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.05

3.03

2.09

0.17

Net Worth

13.06

13.04

12.1

10.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.02

18.14

9.27

39.69

yoy growth (%)

-66.79

95.52

-76.62

238.7

Raw materials

-5.84

-19.62

-8.73

-38.94

As % of sales

97.01

108.16

94.19

98.11

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.99

-1.68

0.21

0.53

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

0

-0.06

-0.15

Working capital

3.51

-0.14

-0.31

-3.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.79

95.52

-76.62

238.7

Op profit growth

-99.17

-869.29

-59.2

566.68

EBIT growth

-222.52

-877.08

-60.31

389.98

Net profit growth

-209.33

-1,225.36

47.95

39.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Darshan Orna Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Darshan Orna Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mahendrakumar R Shah

Director

Arunaben M Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Ritesh M Sheth

Independent Director

Dinesh Hiran

Independent Director

Satish Sheth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Soni.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Darshan Orna Ltd

Summary

Darshan Orna Limited was founded on 20 January, 2011, as Darshan Orna Private Limited at Ahmedabad. In May 2015, Darshan Orna Private Limited got converted into a Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Darshan Orna Limited. The Company is a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) engaged in the Gold & Silver Jewellery and Ornaments Business. It started commercial operations as a Wholesaler and Trader of Gold and Silver Jewelries and Ornaments by setting a unit in Manek Chowk area of Ahmedabad in North Gujarat, which is known as a hub of Gold & Silver Market. The Company is engaged in wholesaling and trading of Gold & Silver Jewelries and Ornaments. Their Jewelries and ornaments are designed with demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, it has diverse portfolio of Ornaments and Jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all.Over the last couple of years, the Company achieved tremendous growth in sales. It sources raw material from suppliers. Over the years, it has built up a credible sales-force to market its jewelries in Ahmedabad.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Darshan Orna Ltd share price today?

The Darshan Orna Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Darshan Orna Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Darshan Orna Ltd is ₹15.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Darshan Orna Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Darshan Orna Ltd is 5.54 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Darshan Orna Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Darshan Orna Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Darshan Orna Ltd is ₹2.63 and ₹6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Darshan Orna Ltd?

Darshan Orna Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.40%, 3 Years at -40.34%, 1 Year at -6.03%, 6 Month at -28.45%, 3 Month at -32.16% and 1 Month at -35.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Darshan Orna Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Darshan Orna Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Darshan Orna Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

