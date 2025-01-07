Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

Darshan Orna Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024. 2. Any other matter Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve : 1. To consider and evaluate for raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities, including but not limited to warrants, depository receipts, FCCBs or any combination thereof or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, rights issue, ADR, GDR, FCCB or such other permissible mode or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable 2. Any other business with the permission of chair AS ATTACHED (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Friday, 29th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The Board has considered and decided not to declare bonus as of now, however the same will be considered in the future and it will be intimated separately to the stock exchange and to the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 08 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting on 08/10/2024 has been rescheduled to 15/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024) Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board meeting to be held on 15/10/2024 has been rescheduled to 18/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024) Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. 2. Any other matter As attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the FY 2023-24; to take note of disclosure of interest from directors; to take note of declaration of disqualification by the directors; any other business The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note and approve the resignation of statutory auditor To consider the appointment of statutory auditor Any other business with Prior permission of Chair Person As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Revised Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024