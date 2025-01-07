iifl-logo-icon 1
Darshan Orna Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.19
(-1.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.02

18.14

9.27

39.69

yoy growth (%)

-66.79

95.52

-76.62

238.7

Raw materials

-5.84

-19.62

-8.73

-38.94

As % of sales

97.01

108.16

94.19

98.11

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

1.24

0.42

0.25

0.06

Other costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.29

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.96

0.57

3.22

0.49

Operating profit

-0.01

-1.66

0.21

0.52

OPM

-0.22

-9.16

2.32

1.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.01

0

0

Other income

2.06

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

1.99

-1.68

0.21

0.53

Taxes

-0.15

0

-0.06

-0.15

Tax rate

-7.74

-0.01

-29.55

-28.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.84

-1.68

0.14

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.28

Net profit

1.84

-1.68

0.14

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-209.33

-1,225.36

47.95

39.01

NPM

30.55

-9.27

1.61

0.25

