|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.02
18.14
9.27
39.69
yoy growth (%)
-66.79
95.52
-76.62
238.7
Raw materials
-5.84
-19.62
-8.73
-38.94
As % of sales
97.01
108.16
94.19
98.11
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
1.24
0.42
0.25
0.06
Other costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.29
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.96
0.57
3.22
0.49
Operating profit
-0.01
-1.66
0.21
0.52
OPM
-0.22
-9.16
2.32
1.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.01
0
0
Other income
2.06
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
1.99
-1.68
0.21
0.53
Taxes
-0.15
0
-0.06
-0.15
Tax rate
-7.74
-0.01
-29.55
-28.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.84
-1.68
0.14
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.28
Net profit
1.84
-1.68
0.14
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-209.33
-1,225.36
47.95
39.01
NPM
30.55
-9.27
1.61
0.25
