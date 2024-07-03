iifl-logo-icon 1
Darshan Orna Ltd Company Summary

3.09
(0.32%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:31:00 AM

Darshan Orna Ltd Summary

Darshan Orna Limited was founded on 20 January, 2011, as Darshan Orna Private Limited at Ahmedabad. In May 2015, Darshan Orna Private Limited got converted into a Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Darshan Orna Limited. The Company is a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) engaged in the Gold & Silver Jewellery and Ornaments Business. It started commercial operations as a Wholesaler and Trader of Gold and Silver Jewelries and Ornaments by setting a unit in Manek Chowk area of Ahmedabad in North Gujarat, which is known as a hub of Gold & Silver Market. The Company is engaged in wholesaling and trading of Gold & Silver Jewelries and Ornaments. Their Jewelries and ornaments are designed with demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, it has diverse portfolio of Ornaments and Jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all.Over the last couple of years, the Company achieved tremendous growth in sales. It sources raw material from suppliers. Over the years, it has built up a credible sales-force to market its jewelries in Ahmedabad.

