Darshan Orna Ltd Management Discussions

OVERVIEW

The gems and jewellery industry is crucial to the Indian economy given its role in large- scale employment generation, foreign exchange earnings through exports, and value addition. The industry has gained global popularity because of its talented craftsmen, its superior practices in cutting and polishing fine diamonds and precious stones and its cost- efficiencies.

The two major segments of the sector in India are gold jewellery and diamonds. The country is the largest consumer of gold, accounting for more than 20% of the total world gold consumption. Gold jewellery forms around 80% of the Indian jewellery market, with the balance comprising fabricated studded jewellery that includes diamond and gemstone studded jewellery. A predominant portion of the gold jewellery manufactured in India is consumed in the domestic market.

The industry contributes more than 14% towards the total export in India and provides employment to 1.3 million people directly and indirectly. The global market for gems and jewellery is over USD100 billion with major contribution coming from India, Italy, China, Thailand and USA.

The demand in India can be segmented into consumption and investment. Unlike most other countries, investment demand for gold is important in India and accounts for about 45 percent oftotal market demand. Around 57 percent of the investment demand comes from bars and coins, while the rest comes from jewellery. The high investment demand is driven by a lack of alternative financial institutions for a large section of society, a perceived capacity to hedge against inflation, ability to invest smaller value in gold, high returns in gold over the past 12 years and ease of investing unaccounted money in gold. Also, while the volume-demand for gold as jewellery has remained more or less constant over 2005 to 2013, the volume demand for gold bars and coins have grown at a CAGR of around 13 percent in the same period.

From a supply side, the value chain consists of imports, mining, refining, trading, manufacturing, and retailing. This includes a mix of players catering to both consumption and investment demand. The Indian gems and jewellery industry is fragmented, with local players constituting about 80 percent of the overall market. The variances in consumer preferences in designs, quality, and material across different regions have historically presented a challenge for national and organized players to create design-led differentiation. The share of organized players in the industry is growing, specifically that of regional players. However, there is a risk of reversal in this trend due to increasing regulatory restrictions on gold imports and the price differential between the official and unofficial supply of gold in the market. The supply side is also characterized by several local and independent stores in rural areas that play the role of financing entity, providing customers an investment option and lending money against gold.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was originally incorporated at Ahmedabad as "Darshan Orna Private Limited" on 20th January, 2011 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Our Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to "Darshan Orna Limited " vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 29th May, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.

We are integrated as a Wholesaler of Jewellery & Ornaments. Apart from being a wholesaler, we are also into trading business of silver and distributor of readymade gold & silver Jewellery & Ornaments. Our portfolio of products includes gold and silver jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. Our Jewelleries and ornaments are designed keeping in mindthe demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, we have diverse portfolio of Ornaments and Jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all. Our portfolio comprises of 20% Traditional Jewellery, 40 % of Modern Jewellery & 40 % of Indo-Western Jewellery. Our gold & silver traditional jewelleries & ornaments are either made with kundan, gem stones, American diamonds etc or just plain gold or silver.

Our Jewellery & Ornaments

Traditional Jewellery Modern Jewellery Indo-Western Jewellery Chain Chain Chain Ring Ring Ring Earring Ear-chain Zuda Mangalsutra Earring Earring Anklet Anklet Anklet Zuda T oe Ring Toe Ring Bangle Bangle Necklace Necklace Babys Bracelet Bracelet

The Registered Office of our Company is Situated At 102, First Floor, Shree Balaji Paragon, B/S Rock Regency Hotel, Nr. Circle - P, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380009, Gujarat

Our Competitive Strengths:

• Experience of our Promoter.

• Experienced management team and a motivated & efficient work force.

• Strong Customer base.

• Strong & long-term relationship with our clients

• Wide Varieties of our products.

• Rapid de-regulation in the industry.

Our Strategy:

• Consumer Centric.

• Quality Products

• Sell more to our existing customers

• Attract new customers

• Keeping in mind the industry trend, we will be introducing newer, better designs & patterns for our jewellery & ornament

• Provide an outstanding level of customer service

• Enhance strong leadership practices at every level of the organization

OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing middle class population is expected to drive growth in the future and is expected to lead to an increase in demand for gold. Also, Indias population is increasingly becoming urbanised, which is expected to boost household income, thereby leading to higher demand for gold and other jewellery. The jewellery demand is also increasing steadily due to changes in its role from just being an item of adornment and as a store of value to a life style and fashion accessory. Rising quality awareness of customers has provided a fillip to the organized retail segment, which is banking on its reliability and quality to compete against the highly fragmented unorganized jewellers. The Gems and Jewellery sector is witnessing changes in consumer preferences due to adoption of western lifestyle.

The Government of India has also launched the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme to reduce the countrys reliance on physical gold imports to meet the investment demand for gold by retail investors.

THREATS

Some of the key challenges facing the retail jewellery industry are as follows: (a) Adapting to fastchanging consumer preferences and buying patterns. (b) Volatility in the market prices of gold and diamonds. (c) Limited availability of high end retail space. (d) The retail jewellery is a working capital intensive business and currently there are Increasing restrictions by banks over lending in this sector.

Human Resources and Industrial Relations:

The Company recognizes human resources as its biggest strength which has resulted in getting acknowledgement that the Company is the right destination where with the growth of the organization, value addition of individual employees is assured. The total number of employees as on 31st March, 2021 is 12.

INTERNAL CONTROL:

The Company has an adequate internal control system for safeguarding the assets and financial transactions of the Company. The strong internal control systems have been designed in such a way that, not only it prevent fraud and misuse of the Companys resources but also protect shareholders interest.

The Company has an effective internal control system, which ensures that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss from unauthorized use or disposition. The Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. Based on the assessment carried out by the management and the evaluation of the results of the assessment, the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls systems that are operating effectively as of March 31, 2022.

