|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|3 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|As attached As attached Sub: Intimation of Book Closure This is to inform that the Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 23rd, April, 2024 to Monday, 29th, April, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, April 29, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) We hereby withdraw the intimation of Book Closure dated April 10, 2024 for the purpose of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.