Data Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26,125.7
26,139.2
26,139.2
25,239
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,247.4
2,728.5
1,780.8
103.3
Net Worth
28,373.1
28,867.7
27,920
25,342.3
Minority Interest
Debt
1,237.8
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29,610.9
28,867.7
27,920
25,342.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,497.9
1,497.9
1,497.9
215
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28,104.2
27,367
26,395.2
25,114
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28,461.3
28,060.5
27,057.8
25,349.5
Sundry Creditors
-10
-1.5
-2.4
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-347.1
-692
-660.2
-235.5
Cash
8.8
2.8
26.9
13.3
Total Assets
29,610.9
28,867.7
27,920
25,342.3
