Data Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

150
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26,125.7

26,139.2

26,139.2

25,239

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,247.4

2,728.5

1,780.8

103.3

Net Worth

28,373.1

28,867.7

27,920

25,342.3

Minority Interest

Debt

1,237.8

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29,610.9

28,867.7

27,920

25,342.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,497.9

1,497.9

1,497.9

215

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28,104.2

27,367

26,395.2

25,114

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28,461.3

28,060.5

27,057.8

25,349.5

Sundry Creditors

-10

-1.5

-2.4

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-347.1

-692

-660.2

-235.5

Cash

8.8

2.8

26.9

13.3

Total Assets

29,610.9

28,867.7

27,920

25,342.3

