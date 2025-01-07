iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Infrastructure Trust Shareholding Pattern

150
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Data Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2023Sep-2023Aug-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

74.99%

74.99%

82.82%

87.96%

87.96%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

20.39%

18.05%

12.61%

9.79%

9.79%

Non-Institutions

4.61%

6.94%

4.55%

2.24%

2.24%

Total Non-Promoter

25%

25%

17.17%

12.04%

12.04%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2023Sep-2023Aug-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 74.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 20.39%

Institutions: 20.39%

Non-Institutions: 4.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

