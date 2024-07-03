Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹150
Prev. Close₹152.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.5
Day's High₹150
Day's Low₹150
52 Week's High₹162
52 Week's Low₹100
Book Value₹159.74
Face Value₹150
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45,711
P/E11.24
EPS13.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26,125.7
26,139.2
26,139.2
25,239
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,247.4
2,728.5
1,780.8
103.3
Net Worth
28,373.1
28,867.7
27,920
25,342.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,877.5
11,099.8
9,786.1
8,244.2
7,476.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,877.5
11,099.8
9,786.1
8,244.2
7,476.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
473.4
144.8
33.1
15.3
12.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.06
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.91
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.24
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.13
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Tandon
Non Executive Director
Prateek Shroff
Chairperson
Pooja Aggarwal
Managing Director
Dhananjay Joshi
Independent Director
Sunil Srivastav
Independent Director
Radhika Vijay Haribhakti
Independent Director
Jagdish Kini
Independent Director
Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam
Non Executive Director
Helly Ajmera
Non Executive Director
Jason Chan Sian Chuan
Reports by Data Infrastructure Trust
Summary
Data Infrastructure Trust (Formerly known as Tower Infrastructure Trust) was established by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited on 31 January 2019, as a contributory irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust registered as an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI InvIT Regulations) on 19 March 2019. Pursuant to the approval granted by Securities and Exchange Board of India w.e.f. October 8, 2021, the name of the Trust changed from Tower Infrastructure Trust to Data Infrastructure Trust. The investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations and as stated in the private placement memorandum dated 31 August 2020 which includes the following: a. To raise funds in accordance with applicable law, for the purpose of attaining the investment objectives and purpose of the Trust, b. To make investments or re-investments in accordance with the Indenture of Trust dated 31 January 2019, the Investment Management Agreement dated 25 September 2020, the Project Implementation and Management Agreement dated 13 January 2020 and any other document with respect to the Trust or the units thereof (collectively referred to in the private placement memorandum as InvIT Documents) and applicable law and c. To make distributions to the unit holders in the manne
The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹45711.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is 11.24 and 0.94 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹100 and ₹162 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.90%, 6 Month at -7.41%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -0.66%.
