Summary

Data Infrastructure Trust (Formerly known as Tower Infrastructure Trust) was established by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited on 31 January 2019, as a contributory irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust registered as an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI InvIT Regulations) on 19 March 2019. Pursuant to the approval granted by Securities and Exchange Board of India w.e.f. October 8, 2021, the name of the Trust changed from Tower Infrastructure Trust to Data Infrastructure Trust. The investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations and as stated in the private placement memorandum dated 31 August 2020 which includes the following: a. To raise funds in accordance with applicable law, for the purpose of attaining the investment objectives and purpose of the Trust, b. To make investments or re-investments in accordance with the Indenture of Trust dated 31 January 2019, the Investment Management Agreement dated 25 September 2020, the Project Implementation and Management Agreement dated 13 January 2020 and any other document with respect to the Trust or the units thereof (collectively referred to in the private placement memorandum as InvIT Documents) and applicable law and c. To make distributions to the unit holders in the manne

