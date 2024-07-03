iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Infrastructure Trust Share Price

150
(-1.95%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open150
  • Day's High150
  • 52 Wk High162
  • Prev. Close152.99
  • Day's Low150
  • 52 Wk Low 100
  • Turnover (lac)37.5
  • P/E11.24
  • Face Value150
  • Book Value159.74
  • EPS13.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45,711
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Data Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

150

Prev. Close

152.99

Turnover(Lac.)

37.5

Day's High

150

Day's Low

150

52 Week's High

162

52 Week's Low

100

Book Value

159.74

Face Value

150

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45,711

P/E

11.24

EPS

13.34

Divi. Yield

0

Data Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11.5216

Record Date: 25 Nov, 2024

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Aug-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 74.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 20.39%

Institutions: 20.39%

Non-Institutions: 4.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Data Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26,125.7

26,139.2

26,139.2

25,239

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,247.4

2,728.5

1,780.8

103.3

Net Worth

28,373.1

28,867.7

27,920

25,342.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,877.5

11,099.8

9,786.1

8,244.2

7,476.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,877.5

11,099.8

9,786.1

8,244.2

7,476.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

473.4

144.8

33.1

15.3

12.5

View Annually Results

Data Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.06

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.91

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.24

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.13

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Data Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Tandon

Non Executive Director

Prateek Shroff

Chairperson

Pooja Aggarwal

Managing Director

Dhananjay Joshi

Independent Director

Sunil Srivastav

Independent Director

Radhika Vijay Haribhakti

Independent Director

Jagdish Kini

Independent Director

Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam

Non Executive Director

Helly Ajmera

Non Executive Director

Jason Chan Sian Chuan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Data Infrastructure Trust

Summary

Data Infrastructure Trust (Formerly known as Tower Infrastructure Trust) was established by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited on 31 January 2019, as a contributory irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust registered as an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI InvIT Regulations) on 19 March 2019. Pursuant to the approval granted by Securities and Exchange Board of India w.e.f. October 8, 2021, the name of the Trust changed from Tower Infrastructure Trust to Data Infrastructure Trust. The investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations and as stated in the private placement memorandum dated 31 August 2020 which includes the following: a. To raise funds in accordance with applicable law, for the purpose of attaining the investment objectives and purpose of the Trust, b. To make investments or re-investments in accordance with the Indenture of Trust dated 31 January 2019, the Investment Management Agreement dated 25 September 2020, the Project Implementation and Management Agreement dated 13 January 2020 and any other document with respect to the Trust or the units thereof (collectively referred to in the private placement memorandum as InvIT Documents) and applicable law and c. To make distributions to the unit holders in the manne
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150 today.

What is the Market Cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹45711.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is 11.24 and 0.94 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹100 and ₹162 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.90%, 6 Month at -7.41%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 20.39 %
Public - 4.61 %

