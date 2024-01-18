iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Infrastructure Trust Dividend

150
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Data Infr.Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 Nov 202425 Nov 202425 Nov 202411.521611.5216Final
declared a total distribution of Rs. 11.5216 per Unit payable as under: - Return on Capital - Rs. 7.8415 per Unit - Return of Capital - Rs. 3.6801 per Unit
Dividend13 Aug 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 20242.39492.3949Final
declared a total distribution of Rs. 2.3949 per Unit payable as under: - Return on Capital - Rs. 2.3362 per Unit - Return of Capital - Rs. 0.0587 per Unit
Dividend16 May 202427 May 202427 May 20242.38262.3826Final
Declared a total distribution of Rs. 2.3826 per unit, as Return on Capital.
Dividend5 Mar 202414 Mar 202414 Mar 20240.43610.4361Final
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Total distribution of Rs. 0.4361 per Unit payable as under: Return on Capital - Rs. 0.3842 per Unit Return of Capital - Rs. 0.0519 per Unit
Dividend9 Feb 202416 Feb 202419 Feb 20244.21824.2182Final
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 19/02/2024

