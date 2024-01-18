|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|11.5216
|11.5216
|Final
|declared a total distribution of Rs. 11.5216 per Unit payable as under: - Return on Capital - Rs. 7.8415 per Unit - Return of Capital - Rs. 3.6801 per Unit
|Dividend
|13 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|2.3949
|2.3949
|Final
|declared a total distribution of Rs. 2.3949 per Unit payable as under: - Return on Capital - Rs. 2.3362 per Unit - Return of Capital - Rs. 0.0587 per Unit
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|2.3826
|2.3826
|Final
|Declared a total distribution of Rs. 2.3826 per unit, as Return on Capital.
|Dividend
|5 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|0.4361
|0.4361
|Final
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Total distribution of Rs. 0.4361 per Unit payable as under: Return on Capital - Rs. 0.3842 per Unit Return of Capital - Rs. 0.0519 per Unit
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|4.2182
|4.2182
|Final
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 19/02/2024
