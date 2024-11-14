iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

150
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Data Infr.Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 25/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting1 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 22/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
Audited Results Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Annual Full Valuation report for assets for FY ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q4 FY 2023-24 is 14/03/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26/03/2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 19/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)

