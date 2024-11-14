|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 25/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|1 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 22/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Audited Results Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Annual Full Valuation report for assets for FY ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q4 FY 2023-24 is 14/03/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26/03/2024
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 19/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)
