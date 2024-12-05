|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|Approved to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the unitholders to be held on December 5, 2024 through video-conferencing/other audio visual means to consider the proposals for the above matters in (d) and (e). The notice of the unitholders meeting will be filed within the prescribed timelines Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 05/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)
|EGM
|16 Aug 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|EGM 03/09/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 03/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)
|EGM
|12 Jul 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|EGM 05/08/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 05/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 05/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|EGM
|5 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26/03/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024)
