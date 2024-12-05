iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Infrastructure Trust EGM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Nov 20245 Dec 2024
Approved to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the unitholders to be held on December 5, 2024 through video-conferencing/other audio visual means to consider the proposals for the above matters in (d) and (e). The notice of the unitholders meeting will be filed within the prescribed timelines Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 05/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)
EGM16 Aug 20243 Sep 2024
EGM 03/09/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 03/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)
EGM12 Jul 20245 Aug 2024
EGM 05/08/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 05/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 05/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
EGM5 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26/03/2024 Data Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024)

Data Infr.Trust: Related News

No Record Found

