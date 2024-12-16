iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Polypacks Ltd Balance Sheet

13.24
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.84

14.51

13.91

15.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.3

-16.26

-16.55

-17.07

Net Worth

-1.46

-1.75

-2.64

-1.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0.39

0.72

1.27

2.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.07

-1.03

-1.37

0.78

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.11

-1.06

-1.44

-1.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.12

0.24

0.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.51

-0.51

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.13

-1.18

-1.17

-1.17

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.03

2.15

Total Assets

-1.07

-1.03

-1.38

0.78

