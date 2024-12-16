Deccan Polypacks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.84
14.51
13.91
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.3
-16.26
-16.55
-17.07
Net Worth
-1.46
-1.75
-2.64
-1.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0.39
0.72
1.27
2.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.07
-1.03
-1.37
0.78
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.11
-1.06
-1.44
-1.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.12
0.24
0.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.51
-0.51
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.13
-1.18
-1.17
-1.17
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.03
2.15
Total Assets
-1.07
-1.03
-1.38
0.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.