SectorPackaging
Open₹13.24
Prev. Close₹13.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹13.24
Day's Low₹13.24
52 Week's High₹16.05
52 Week's Low₹7.19
Book Value₹-6.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.84
14.51
13.91
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.3
-16.26
-16.55
-17.07
Net Worth
-1.46
-1.75
-2.64
-1.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.1
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-84.08
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.13
As % of sales
0
0
0
1,111.91
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.12
0.2
-1
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0.38
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-0.69
0.14
-1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-84.08
Op profit growth
-57.7
130.28
-94.03
-7.73
EBIT growth
-202.72
-105.37
-258.45
-69.81
Net profit growth
-112.96
26.26
-120.51
-58.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D R S P Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N V S Rao
Whole-time Director
D V Prudvi Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Rama Devi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deccan Polypacks Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1984, Deccan Polypacks Limited (DPL) commenced its business in 1987 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is part of the well established Group having diversified interests. The Company is engaged in manufacture of HDPE/PP Woven sacks/fabric, film covers, HMHDPE/LDPE bags. DPL has a capacity to manufacture and supply 3.5 million bags per month from its own manufacturing facility. The woven sacks is alternate packing medium in comparison with jute or paper bags. These bags are preferred by cement and fertilizer companies due to low cost, good external appearance, long shelf life, easy to handle, moisture resistance etc. The Company markets its products in the domestic market directly to the end users without involvement of intermediaries. In addition to this, the bags are used for packing of chemicals, composite manure; poultry and cattle feeds, rice and other food grains. DPL is also actively engaged in the exports sector. The input raw materials viz polypropylene arid polyethylene are available indigenously as well as through imports.During the year 2001 the Company commenced manufacture and supply of bags for fertiliser companies.During the year 2001-02, the Company added 3 looms and 1 secondhand tape plant at a capital cost of Rs,36.22 Lacs, which resultant increased the installed capacity to 3063 Mts p.a.
The Deccan Polypacks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is ₹2.80 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is 0 and -1.91 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Polypacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is ₹7.19 and ₹16.05 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Deccan Polypacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.68%, 3 Years at 44.37%, 1 Year at -25.49%, 6 Month at 66.96%, 3 Month at 38.64% and 1 Month at 10.24%.
