Deccan Polypacks Ltd Share Price

13.24
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.24
  • Day's High13.24
  • 52 Wk High16.05
  • Prev. Close13.24
  • Day's Low13.24
  • 52 Wk Low 7.19
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-6.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.8
  • Div. Yield0
Deccan Polypacks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

13.24

Prev. Close

13.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

13.24

Day's Low

13.24

52 Week's High

16.05

52 Week's Low

7.19

Book Value

-6.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Deccan Polypacks Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

Deccan Polypacks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Deccan Polypacks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.93%

Non-Promoter- 87.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deccan Polypacks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.84

14.51

13.91

15.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.3

-16.26

-16.55

-17.07

Net Worth

-1.46

-1.75

-2.64

-1.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.1

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-84.08

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.13

As % of sales

0

0

0

1,111.91

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.12

0.2

-1

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.1

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0.38

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-0.69

0.14

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-84.08

Op profit growth

-57.7

130.28

-94.03

-7.73

EBIT growth

-202.72

-105.37

-258.45

-69.81

Net profit growth

-112.96

26.26

-120.51

-58.65

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Deccan Polypacks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deccan Polypacks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D R S P Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N V S Rao

Whole-time Director

D V Prudvi Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Rama Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Polypacks Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Deccan Polypacks Limited (DPL) commenced its business in 1987 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is part of the well established Group having diversified interests. The Company is engaged in manufacture of HDPE/PP Woven sacks/fabric, film covers, HMHDPE/LDPE bags. DPL has a capacity to manufacture and supply 3.5 million bags per month from its own manufacturing facility. The woven sacks is alternate packing medium in comparison with jute or paper bags. These bags are preferred by cement and fertilizer companies due to low cost, good external appearance, long shelf life, easy to handle, moisture resistance etc. The Company markets its products in the domestic market directly to the end users without involvement of intermediaries. In addition to this, the bags are used for packing of chemicals, composite manure; poultry and cattle feeds, rice and other food grains. DPL is also actively engaged in the exports sector. The input raw materials viz polypropylene arid polyethylene are available indigenously as well as through imports.During the year 2001 the Company commenced manufacture and supply of bags for fertiliser companies.During the year 2001-02, the Company added 3 looms and 1 secondhand tape plant at a capital cost of Rs,36.22 Lacs, which resultant increased the installed capacity to 3063 Mts p.a.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deccan Polypacks Ltd share price today?

The Deccan Polypacks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Polypacks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is ₹2.80 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deccan Polypacks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is 0 and -1.91 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deccan Polypacks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Polypacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is ₹7.19 and ₹16.05 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Deccan Polypacks Ltd?

Deccan Polypacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.68%, 3 Years at 44.37%, 1 Year at -25.49%, 6 Month at 66.96%, 3 Month at 38.64% and 1 Month at 10.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deccan Polypacks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deccan Polypacks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.06 %

