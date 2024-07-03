Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Deccan Polypacks Limited (DPL) commenced its business in 1987 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is part of the well established Group having diversified interests. The Company is engaged in manufacture of HDPE/PP Woven sacks/fabric, film covers, HMHDPE/LDPE bags. DPL has a capacity to manufacture and supply 3.5 million bags per month from its own manufacturing facility. The woven sacks is alternate packing medium in comparison with jute or paper bags. These bags are preferred by cement and fertilizer companies due to low cost, good external appearance, long shelf life, easy to handle, moisture resistance etc. The Company markets its products in the domestic market directly to the end users without involvement of intermediaries. In addition to this, the bags are used for packing of chemicals, composite manure; poultry and cattle feeds, rice and other food grains. DPL is also actively engaged in the exports sector. The input raw materials viz polypropylene arid polyethylene are available indigenously as well as through imports.During the year 2001 the Company commenced manufacture and supply of bags for fertiliser companies.During the year 2001-02, the Company added 3 looms and 1 secondhand tape plant at a capital cost of Rs,36.22 Lacs, which resultant increased the installed capacity to 3063 Mts p.a.

Read More