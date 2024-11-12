iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Polypacks Ltd Board Meeting

13.24
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Deccan Polypacks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
DECCAN POLYPACKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and Adopt Unaudited Financial resultsLimited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Quarterly Un audited results for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
DECCAN POLYPACKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 2. To approve the notice of 40th Annual General Meeting; Directors report etc. for the FY ended on 31-03-2024 and to fix date place and time for conducting the 40th Annual General Meeting. 3. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report submitted by Mr. VBSS Prasad Practicing Company Secretary for the Financial Year ended on 31-03-2024. 4. To appoint scrutinizer for conducting E-voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-08-2024 Ref: Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Unit: Deccan Polypacks Limited (Scrip Code:531989) , the following were considered and approved: 1 The Board approved Un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 placed before the board for consideration. 2 The Board has reviewed the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 and taken a note of the same. 3 The notice of 40th Annual General Meeting; Directors report and Corporate Governance report for the FY ended on 31-03-2024 was considered and approved. 4 The date of Annual General meeting was Fixed as 28th September, 2024 at 10.30 AM At the registered office of the Company. 5 Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. VBSS Prasad, Practicing Company Secretary was considered and adopted. 6 Mr. VBSS Prasad, PCS was appointed as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
DECCAN POLYPACKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
DECCAN POLYPACKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for considering financial results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2023 Declaration of Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31 12 23 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Financial Results for the period ended on 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Deccan Polypacks: Related News

No Record Found

