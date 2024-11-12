DECCAN POLYPACKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 2. To approve the notice of 40th Annual General Meeting; Directors report etc. for the FY ended on 31-03-2024 and to fix date place and time for conducting the 40th Annual General Meeting. 3. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report submitted by Mr. VBSS Prasad Practicing Company Secretary for the Financial Year ended on 31-03-2024. 4. To appoint scrutinizer for conducting E-voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-08-2024 Ref: Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Unit: Deccan Polypacks Limited (Scrip Code:531989) , the following were considered and approved: 1 The Board approved Un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 placed before the board for consideration. 2 The Board has reviewed the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 and taken a note of the same. 3 The notice of 40th Annual General Meeting; Directors report and Corporate Governance report for the FY ended on 31-03-2024 was considered and approved. 4 The date of Annual General meeting was Fixed as 28th September, 2024 at 10.30 AM At the registered office of the Company. 5 Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. VBSS Prasad, Practicing Company Secretary was considered and adopted. 6 Mr. VBSS Prasad, PCS was appointed as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)