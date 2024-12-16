iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Polypacks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.24
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.12

0.2

-1

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.1

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0.38

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-0.69

0.14

-1.12

Other operating items

Operating

0.09

-0.44

0.24

-2.27

Capital expenditure

-0.35

-4.93

-1.49

0

Free cash flow

-0.25

-5.37

-1.24

-2.27

Equity raised

-8.53

-9.16

-9.78

-21.3

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.77

2.58

3.53

15.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.02

-11.96

-7.5

-8.29

