Deco-Mica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

81.1
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Deco-Mica FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.96

1.16

2.56

1.5

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.06

-1.02

-0.98

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.3

-0.88

-0.51

Working capital

4.04

6.72

2.32

-2.66

Other operating items

Operating

4.27

6.51

2.97

-2.65

Capital expenditure

0.7

1.46

0.53

-2.8

Free cash flow

4.98

7.97

3.51

-5.45

Equity raised

26.05

22.76

17.95

16.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.28

12.9

9.99

3.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

43.32

43.64

31.45

14.31

