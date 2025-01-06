Deco-Mica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.96
1.16
2.56
1.5
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.06
-1.02
-0.98
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.3
-0.88
-0.51
Working capital
4.04
6.72
2.32
-2.66
Other operating items
Operating
4.27
6.51
2.97
-2.65
Capital expenditure
0.7
1.46
0.53
-2.8
Free cash flow
4.98
7.97
3.51
-5.45
Equity raised
26.05
22.76
17.95
16.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.28
12.9
9.99
3.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
43.32
43.64
31.45
14.31
