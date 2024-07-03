SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹79.3
Prev. Close₹83.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹79.3
Day's Low₹79.3
52 Week's High₹122
52 Week's Low₹57.4
Book Value₹59.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.31
P/E19.63
EPS4.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.8
18.6
16.41
14.39
Net Worth
25
22.8
20.61
18.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.43
46.97
51.02
32.31
yoy growth (%)
13.76
-7.94
57.91
-21.08
Raw materials
-34.07
-27.99
-33.23
-20.46
As % of sales
63.76
59.61
65.14
63.33
Employee costs
-5.88
-5.86
-3.7
-2.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.96
1.16
2.56
1.5
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.06
-1.02
-0.98
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.3
-0.88
-0.51
Working capital
4.04
6.72
2.32
-2.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.76
-7.94
57.91
-21.08
Op profit growth
21.82
-16.14
22.97
-5.23
EBIT growth
26.55
-26.12
35.93
-9.11
Net profit growth
53.72
-48.42
68.92
-17.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
865.2
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589.4
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.65
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
315.65
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,304.3
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Vijaykumar D Agarwal
Director & CFO
Vishal V Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vikas Vijaybhai Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nupur Bipinchandra Modi
Independent Director
Gunjan Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niharika Modi
Independent Director
Anjali shivsharan Upadhyay
Reports by Deco-Mica Ltd
Summary
Deco-Mica Limited was incorporated on 07 June, 1988. The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing of Decorative Laminated Sheets, Cut pieces & Industrial Insulators Board & Trading of goods.The Company carried out debottienecking of the existing facilities, by installation of additional machines and modification of the existing facilities wherever needed in 2011-12. It has built up a reputation as a manufacturer of high quality products and is known for its ethical dealings in business. There is a diverse selection of colours in laminates. The Company supplies products to leading Manufacturers of Laminates companies of India.
Read More
The Deco-Mica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deco-Mica Ltd is ₹33.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deco-Mica Ltd is 19.63 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deco-Mica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deco-Mica Ltd is ₹57.4 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deco-Mica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.52%, 3 Years at 52.80%, 1 Year at 22.38%, 6 Month at -13.62%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 1.56%.
