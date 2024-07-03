iifl-logo-icon 1
Deco-Mica Ltd Share Price

79.3
(-5.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.3
  • Day's High79.3
  • 52 Wk High122
  • Prev. Close83.83
  • Day's Low79.3
  • 52 Wk Low 57.4
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E19.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.78
  • EPS4.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Deco-Mica Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

79.3

Prev. Close

83.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

79.3

Day's Low

79.3

52 Week's High

122

52 Week's Low

57.4

Book Value

59.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.31

P/E

19.63

EPS

4.27

Divi. Yield

0

Deco-Mica Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Deco-Mica Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Deco-Mica Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 29.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deco-Mica Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.8

18.6

16.41

14.39

Net Worth

25

22.8

20.61

18.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.43

46.97

51.02

32.31

yoy growth (%)

13.76

-7.94

57.91

-21.08

Raw materials

-34.07

-27.99

-33.23

-20.46

As % of sales

63.76

59.61

65.14

63.33

Employee costs

-5.88

-5.86

-3.7

-2.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.96

1.16

2.56

1.5

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.06

-1.02

-0.98

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.3

-0.88

-0.51

Working capital

4.04

6.72

2.32

-2.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.76

-7.94

57.91

-21.08

Op profit growth

21.82

-16.14

22.97

-5.23

EBIT growth

26.55

-26.12

35.93

-9.11

Net profit growth

53.72

-48.42

68.92

-17.75

No Record Found

Deco-Mica Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

865.2

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589.4

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.65

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

315.65

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,304.3

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deco-Mica Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Vijaykumar D Agarwal

Director & CFO

Vishal V Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vikas Vijaybhai Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nupur Bipinchandra Modi

Independent Director

Gunjan Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niharika Modi

Independent Director

Anjali shivsharan Upadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deco-Mica Ltd

Summary

Deco-Mica Limited was incorporated on 07 June, 1988. The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing of Decorative Laminated Sheets, Cut pieces & Industrial Insulators Board & Trading of goods.The Company carried out debottienecking of the existing facilities, by installation of additional machines and modification of the existing facilities wherever needed in 2011-12. It has built up a reputation as a manufacturer of high quality products and is known for its ethical dealings in business. There is a diverse selection of colours in laminates. The Company supplies products to leading Manufacturers of Laminates companies of India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deco-Mica Ltd share price today?

The Deco-Mica Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deco-Mica Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deco-Mica Ltd is ₹33.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deco-Mica Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deco-Mica Ltd is 19.63 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deco-Mica Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deco-Mica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deco-Mica Ltd is ₹57.4 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deco-Mica Ltd?

Deco-Mica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.52%, 3 Years at 52.80%, 1 Year at 22.38%, 6 Month at -13.62%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deco-Mica Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deco-Mica Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.05 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 29.31 %

