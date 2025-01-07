iifl-logo-icon 1
Deco-Mica Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86
(6.04%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.43

46.97

51.02

32.31

yoy growth (%)

13.76

-7.94

57.91

-21.08

Raw materials

-34.07

-27.99

-33.23

-20.46

As % of sales

63.76

59.61

65.14

63.33

Employee costs

-5.88

-5.86

-3.7

-2.35

As % of sales

11.02

12.49

7.25

7.27

Other costs

-8.99

-9.42

-9.69

-5.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.82

20.06

19

18.35

Operating profit

4.48

3.67

4.38

3.56

OPM

8.38

7.83

8.59

11.03

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.06

-1.02

-0.98

Interest expense

-1.56

-1.62

-1.21

-1.27

Other income

0.13

0.18

0.41

0.19

Profit before tax

1.96

1.16

2.56

1.5

Taxes

-0.63

-0.3

-0.88

-0.51

Tax rate

-32.41

-26.04

-34.6

-34.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.32

0.86

1.67

0.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.32

0.86

1.67

0.99

yoy growth (%)

53.72

-48.42

68.92

-17.75

NPM

2.48

1.84

3.28

3.07

