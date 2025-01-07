Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.43
46.97
51.02
32.31
yoy growth (%)
13.76
-7.94
57.91
-21.08
Raw materials
-34.07
-27.99
-33.23
-20.46
As % of sales
63.76
59.61
65.14
63.33
Employee costs
-5.88
-5.86
-3.7
-2.35
As % of sales
11.02
12.49
7.25
7.27
Other costs
-8.99
-9.42
-9.69
-5.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.82
20.06
19
18.35
Operating profit
4.48
3.67
4.38
3.56
OPM
8.38
7.83
8.59
11.03
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.06
-1.02
-0.98
Interest expense
-1.56
-1.62
-1.21
-1.27
Other income
0.13
0.18
0.41
0.19
Profit before tax
1.96
1.16
2.56
1.5
Taxes
-0.63
-0.3
-0.88
-0.51
Tax rate
-32.41
-26.04
-34.6
-34.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.32
0.86
1.67
0.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.32
0.86
1.67
0.99
yoy growth (%)
53.72
-48.42
68.92
-17.75
NPM
2.48
1.84
3.28
3.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.