Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following Businesses: 1. To apply for DIN of Mr. Divakar Jha 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 4. To approve the Related Party Transactions of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company 5. Any other matter matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on records an unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 2. To appoint Mrs. Dyuti Deepak Vyas (DIN: 10823189) as an additional director of the Company 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The following Businesses are considered and approved by Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e 13th November, 2024, Wednesday: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 2. considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Dyuti Vyas as an additional Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To apply for DIN of Ms. Dyuti Deepak Vyas 2. To appoint Mr. Vijaykumar Agarwal (DIN: 01869337) as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company 3. To appoint Ms. Anjali Shivsharan Upadhyay (DIN: 10758883) as an additional Director of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to reg 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 and section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on today , Monday , 14th October, 2024 , has approved the appointment of Mr. Vijaykumar Dindayal Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with the immediate effect. The following Businesses are considered and approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today, 14th October, 2024: 1. Considered and approved to apply for DIN of Ms. Dyuti Deepak Vyas 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Vijaykumar Agarwal (DIN: 01869337) as a CEO of the Company 3. Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Anjali Upadhyay (DIN: 10758883) as an additional Director of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Notice of 35th AGM 2. To consider the Directors Report with Annexures. 3. To appoint the Scrutinizer for the purpose of 35th AGM of the Company. 4. To apply for DIN of Ms. Anjali Shivsharan Upadhyay 5. To approve the transactions under section 188(1)(f) of the Companies Act 2013 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company 6. To approve the Related Party Transactions under section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company 7. To approve the Reappointment of Mr. Vijaykumar Agarwal (DIN: 01869337) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company 8. To fixed the dates of Book Closure Cut-off date for the purpose of 35th AGM. 9. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following Businesses: 1. To consider approve and take on records an unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and finalize the clarification on SDD Compliance. 2. any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 20th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

DECO-MICA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on records the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To take on record Disclosure of Interest of Directors. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors approved and considered the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 , inter-alia, have (i) approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (ii) Taken on record the Disclosure of Interest of Directors of the Company for the year 2023-24 Please take a note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024