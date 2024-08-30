iifl-logo-icon 1
Deco-Mica Ltd AGM

AGM27 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
The Board Members fixed Book Closure Date starting from 21st September,2OZ4to 27th september,2024 for the purpose of ensuing 35th Annual general Meeting of the Company and The cut-off date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for remote e-voting as well as voting at the Annual General Meeting will be Friday, 20th September,2024. We wish to inform you that the Register of members and Share transfer book of the Company will remain closed from 21st September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 20th September 2024 , as the cut off Date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. The e-voting period will commence from Tuesday , 24th September, 2024 (09:00 a.m. IST) and ends on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (5:00 p.m. IST) (both days inclusive). Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

