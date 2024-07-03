Deco-Mica Ltd Summary

Deco-Mica Limited was incorporated on 07 June, 1988. The Company is involved in the business of manufacturing of Decorative Laminated Sheets, Cut pieces & Industrial Insulators Board & Trading of goods.The Company carried out debottienecking of the existing facilities, by installation of additional machines and modification of the existing facilities wherever needed in 2011-12. It has built up a reputation as a manufacturer of high quality products and is known for its ethical dealings in business. There is a diverse selection of colours in laminates. The Company supplies products to leading Manufacturers of Laminates companies of India.