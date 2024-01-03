Dekson Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.9
0.73
0.85
1.02
Depreciation
-2.39
-2.45
-2.54
-2.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.18
-0.19
Working capital
-1.14
7.27
0.15
-1.65
Other operating items
Operating
-2.62
5.55
-1.72
-2.83
Capital expenditure
3.03
4.99
3
6.93
Free cash flow
0.4
10.54
1.27
4.09
Equity raised
6.74
5.75
4.58
3.42
Investing
-0.32
-3.87
-1.29
5.44
Financing
4.66
-5
-1.3
8.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.48
7.42
3.26
21.21
