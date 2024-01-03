iifl-logo
Dekson Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

QUICKLINKS FOR Dekson Castings Ltd

Dekson Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.9

0.73

0.85

1.02

Depreciation

-2.39

-2.45

-2.54

-2.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.18

-0.19

Working capital

-1.14

7.27

0.15

-1.65

Other operating items

Operating

-2.62

5.55

-1.72

-2.83

Capital expenditure

3.03

4.99

3

6.93

Free cash flow

0.4

10.54

1.27

4.09

Equity raised

6.74

5.75

4.58

3.42

Investing

-0.32

-3.87

-1.29

5.44

Financing

4.66

-5

-1.3

8.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.48

7.42

3.26

21.21

