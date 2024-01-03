Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.46
34.23
44.43
46.92
yoy growth (%)
3.59
-22.95
-5.29
50.01
Raw materials
-19.06
-18.76
-28.92
-32.31
As % of sales
53.75
54.8
65.1
68.87
Employee costs
-1.9
-2.01
-2.04
-1.78
As % of sales
5.36
5.87
4.6
3.81
Other costs
-9.67
-8.37
-7.63
-6.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.29
24.45
17.18
14.67
Operating profit
4.81
5.09
5.82
5.93
OPM
13.58
14.86
13.1
12.64
Depreciation
-2.39
-2.45
-2.54
-2.01
Interest expense
-1.62
-2.37
-2.46
-2.94
Other income
0.1
0.47
0.03
0.05
Profit before tax
0.9
0.73
0.85
1.02
Taxes
0
0
-0.18
-0.19
Tax rate
0
0
-21.88
-18.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.9
0.73
0.66
0.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.9
0.73
0.66
0.83
yoy growth (%)
23.41
10.01
-19.78
49.6
NPM
2.55
2.14
1.5
1.77
