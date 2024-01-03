iifl-logo
Dekson Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Dekson Castings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.46

34.23

44.43

46.92

yoy growth (%)

3.59

-22.95

-5.29

50.01

Raw materials

-19.06

-18.76

-28.92

-32.31

As % of sales

53.75

54.8

65.1

68.87

Employee costs

-1.9

-2.01

-2.04

-1.78

As % of sales

5.36

5.87

4.6

3.81

Other costs

-9.67

-8.37

-7.63

-6.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.29

24.45

17.18

14.67

Operating profit

4.81

5.09

5.82

5.93

OPM

13.58

14.86

13.1

12.64

Depreciation

-2.39

-2.45

-2.54

-2.01

Interest expense

-1.62

-2.37

-2.46

-2.94

Other income

0.1

0.47

0.03

0.05

Profit before tax

0.9

0.73

0.85

1.02

Taxes

0

0

-0.18

-0.19

Tax rate

0

0

-21.88

-18.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.9

0.73

0.66

0.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.9

0.73

0.66

0.83

yoy growth (%)

23.41

10.01

-19.78

49.6

NPM

2.55

2.14

1.5

1.77

