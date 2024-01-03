Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,280.8
|42.75
|61,233.59
|345.63
|0.66
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,444.25
|31.8
|32,486.29
|350.79
|0.46
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,895.7
|0
|22,319.9
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
443.8
|28.78
|16,836.1
|218.54
|1.58
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
652.5
|38.93
|11,819.51
|207.85
|0.31
|809.62
|166.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.