Dekson Castings Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Dekson Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dekson Castings Ltd Corporate Action

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:22 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dekson Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.78

3.78

3.78

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.76

0.66

2.67

4.12

Net Worth

1.02

4.44

6.45

7.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.46

34.23

44.43

46.92

yoy growth (%)

3.59

-22.95

-5.29

50.01

Raw materials

-19.06

-18.76

-28.92

-32.31

As % of sales

53.75

54.8

65.1

68.87

Employee costs

-1.9

-2.01

-2.04

-1.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.9

0.73

0.85

1.02

Depreciation

-2.39

-2.45

-2.54

-2.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.18

-0.19

Working capital

-1.14

7.27

0.15

-1.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.59

-22.95

-5.29

50.01

Op profit growth

-5.35

-12.59

-1.83

57.38

EBIT growth

-18.45

-6.27

-16.44

83.78

Net profit growth

23.41

10.01

-19.78

49.6

Dekson Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,280.8

42.7561,233.59345.630.662,163.03229.33

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,444.25

31.832,486.29350.790.46844.74711.02

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,895.7

022,319.915.08067.55887.85

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

443.8

28.7816,836.1218.541.581,163.45140.56

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

652.5

38.9311,819.51207.850.31809.62166.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dekson Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Ashok Dekate

Director & CFO

Chetan Ashok Dekate

Non Executive Director

Pallavi Vikram Dekate

Independent Director

Prashant Chandresh Shukla

Independent Director

Durgadas Narayan Chavan

Registered Office

Plot No E-21 MIDC,

Chikalthana,

Maharashtra - 431003

Tel: 91-240-6617716

Website: http://www.dekson.co.in

Email: deksoncastings@gmail.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Reports by Dekson Castings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dekson Castings Ltd share price today?

The Dekson Castings Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Dekson Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dekson Castings Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dekson Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dekson Castings Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dekson Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dekson Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dekson Castings Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dekson Castings Ltd?

Dekson Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dekson Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dekson Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

