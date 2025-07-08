Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.78
3.78
3.78
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.76
0.66
2.67
4.12
Net Worth
1.02
4.44
6.45
7.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.46
34.23
44.43
46.92
yoy growth (%)
3.59
-22.95
-5.29
50.01
Raw materials
-19.06
-18.76
-28.92
-32.31
As % of sales
53.75
54.8
65.1
68.87
Employee costs
-1.9
-2.01
-2.04
-1.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.9
0.73
0.85
1.02
Depreciation
-2.39
-2.45
-2.54
-2.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.18
-0.19
Working capital
-1.14
7.27
0.15
-1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.59
-22.95
-5.29
50.01
Op profit growth
-5.35
-12.59
-1.83
57.38
EBIT growth
-18.45
-6.27
-16.44
83.78
Net profit growth
23.41
10.01
-19.78
49.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,280.8
|42.75
|61,233.59
|345.63
|0.66
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,444.25
|31.8
|32,486.29
|350.79
|0.46
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,895.7
|0
|22,319.9
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
443.8
|28.78
|16,836.1
|218.54
|1.58
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
652.5
|38.93
|11,819.51
|207.85
|0.31
|809.62
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram Ashok Dekate
Director & CFO
Chetan Ashok Dekate
Non Executive Director
Pallavi Vikram Dekate
Independent Director
Prashant Chandresh Shukla
Independent Director
Durgadas Narayan Chavan
Plot No E-21 MIDC,
Chikalthana,
Maharashtra - 431003
Tel: 91-240-6617716
Website: http://www.dekson.co.in
Email: deksoncastings@gmail.com
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Dekson Castings Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.