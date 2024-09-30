|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 of Dekson Castings Limited as per Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the company held on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
