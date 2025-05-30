Dekson Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date place and time for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve Draft Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To appoint a director in place of Mrs. Pallavi Dekate (DIN- 06688844) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 4. To Appoint M/s. MKMM and Associates Chartered Accountants Aurangabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration 5. Any other Business with the permission of Chair. Outcome: The Board approved & passed the following resolutions: 1. The Board has fixed the date, place and time for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The Board has considered and approved Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. The Board has reappointed Mrs. Pallavi Dekate (DIN- 06688844) who retires by rotation, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. 4. The Board has reappointed M/s. MKMM and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Aurangabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)