Dekson Castings Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202519 May 2025
Dekson Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Notice of board meeting regarding approval of financial results the half year and for the year ended 31St March 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2025. Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Dekson Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation as per regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements for the half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Dekson Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date place and time for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve Draft Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To appoint a director in place of Mrs. Pallavi Dekate (DIN- 06688844) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 4. To Appoint M/s. MKMM and Associates Chartered Accountants Aurangabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration 5. Any other Business with the permission of Chair. Outcome: The Board approved & passed the following resolutions: 1. The Board has fixed the date, place and time for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The Board has considered and approved Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. The Board has reappointed Mrs. Pallavi Dekate (DIN- 06688844) who retires by rotation, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. 4. The Board has reappointed M/s. MKMM and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Aurangabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

