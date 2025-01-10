Delphi World Money Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
11.13
11.13
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.56
195.57
180.87
173.03
Net Worth
221.69
206.7
192
184.16
Minority Interest
Debt
30.97
0.62
31.28
33.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
252.66
207.32
223.28
217.52
Fixed Assets
2.52
3.4
3.93
5.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.16
4.91
4.83
5.03
Networking Capital
190.21
127.32
135.01
142.04
Inventories
2.15
2.94
1.17
1.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
58.4
46.21
48.69
53.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
197.06
177.21
163.73
161.21
Sundry Creditors
-23.41
-40.22
-30.83
-15.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-43.99
-58.82
-47.75
-58.71
Cash
55.76
71.69
79.51
64.74
Total Assets
252.65
207.32
223.28
217.51
